PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.78.

PTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup downgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get PetroChina alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PetroChina in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PetroChina in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PetroChina in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of PetroChina in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 18.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PTR traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,380. PetroChina has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $45.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $105.67 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that PetroChina will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.