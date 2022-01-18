Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.30

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.30 and last traded at $33.70, with a volume of 3969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHR shares. SVB Leerink downgraded Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.95.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $379,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $112,604.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,533. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Phreesia by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 346.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Phreesia by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 973.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 70,790 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

