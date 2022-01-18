Pictet North America Advisors SA Buys 1,959 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

FAST traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $58.42. 80,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,540. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.99. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

