Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $15.05 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Pictet North America Advisors SA reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 1.5% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $15,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $280,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 290.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 272.2% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.48. The company had a trading volume of 200,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,035,010. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $59.40 and a 52 week high of $70.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.69.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

