Pictet North America Advisors SA Purchases 743 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,977 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,212,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,671,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,536,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,436,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,642,000 after acquiring an additional 694,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.37. 10,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,820. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.