Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 400 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,998 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,221 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,249,420. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.96.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

