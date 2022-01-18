Pigeoncoin Market Capitalization Reaches $512,578.16 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $512,578.16 and $19,510.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010993 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

