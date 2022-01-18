Pigeoncoin Price Tops $0.0001 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $607,174.32 and approximately $21,932.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011142 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.