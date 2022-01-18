PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 587,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 9.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 200,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 28.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 179,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 39,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 28.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,476 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund alerts:

Shares of PFL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,930. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.