Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.17.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $86.78 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $67.89 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 221,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,643,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

