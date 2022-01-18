Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLUG. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.28.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 380.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Plug Power by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Plug Power by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

