PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,916 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,644,000 after acquiring an additional 76,633 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 516,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 467,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,050,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 28,424 shares during the last quarter.

CGW opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average is $58.19. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12-month low of $46.38 and a 12-month high of $60.96.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

