PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CTS were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in CTS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 63.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CTS by 30.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in CTS during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.38. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.41%.

In other news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 9,400 shares of CTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $355,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,141,018 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen cut shares of CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

