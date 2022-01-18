PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $386,000 Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LESL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 347,050.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

