PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,167 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in KB Home by 15,520.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 0.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in KB Home by 104.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 67,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in KB Home by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $34.92 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.31.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. KB Home’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 352,032 shares of company stock worth $14,837,469. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

