PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 478 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Elastic by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Elastic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 84.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 20.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $629,333.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,057,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,518 shares of company stock worth $22,033,083 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESTC. Bank of America increased their price objective on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.53.

NYSE ESTC opened at $94.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.93. Elastic has a twelve month low of $93.66 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

