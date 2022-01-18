Polen Capital Management LLC Acquires 68,571 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,571 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Progyny worth $17,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 67.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Progyny by 16.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 21.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $132,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $172,005.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,421 shares of company stock valued at $19,286,162. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.61 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.82.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

