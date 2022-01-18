Polen Capital Management LLC Acquires 710 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 0.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 757,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Copart by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Copart by 1.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 8.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,152,000 after buying an additional 41,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT stock opened at $134.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.92 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.23 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

