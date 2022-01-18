Polen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,806,974 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,893 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,487,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Puzo Michael J boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 11,430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,564,841 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,392,926,000 after purchasing an additional 32,965 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 6,021 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 51,404 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,086,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNH opened at $465.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $438.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $470.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.54.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

