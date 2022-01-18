Polen Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Polen Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,621 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Revolve Group worth $18,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,828,000 after buying an additional 398,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,960,000 after buying an additional 683,374 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,486,000 after buying an additional 623,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,480,000 after buying an additional 89,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,955,000 after buying an additional 180,607 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

In related news, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $266,720.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $3,789,988.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 626,652 shares of company stock worth $48,203,564 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RVLV shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Revolve Group stock opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.54. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $244.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.