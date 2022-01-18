Polen Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,446 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at $1,731,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $7,487,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 631.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $327.27 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.44 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $422.03 and its 200 day moving average is $451.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.86.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

