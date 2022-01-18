Polen Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 792,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 71,717 shares during the quarter. SAP makes up 0.2% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $106,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SAP by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SAP by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

SAP stock opened at $136.62 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $167.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.11.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. On average, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

