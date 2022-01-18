Polen Capital Management LLC Has $1.86 Billion Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Polen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,582,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325,133 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 3.4% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 2.02% of Zoetis worth $1,860,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Amundi bought a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 641.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,799 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 697.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,708 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Zoetis by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,471 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,717,000 after acquiring an additional 739,698 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,985,738.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $202.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.07. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

