Polen Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,098,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 2.0% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,092,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,551,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,823,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $299.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $106.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.92 and its 200 day moving average is $343.96.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.89.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

