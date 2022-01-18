Polen Capital Management LLC Sells 11,164 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Polen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,164 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Etsy worth $13,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank boosted its position in Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Etsy by 1,077.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 693.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $221,208.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,661 shares of company stock worth $63,709,840 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. Truist lifted their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.74.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $158.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.42. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.80 and a twelve month high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

