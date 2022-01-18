Poolz Finance Price Up 18% Over Last Week (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $18.73 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for about $6.18 or 0.00014790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded up 18% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,030,639 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

