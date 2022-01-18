Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Short Interest Update

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the December 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of PW opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $260.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $81.99.

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Power REIT had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 64.44%.

Separately, Aegis raised their price target on shares of Power REIT from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, Director Virgil E. Wenger sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $29,897.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Power REIT by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 48,399 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Power REIT by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Power REIT by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Power REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $558,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Power REIT by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 38.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Power REIT

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

