PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.52.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

PPG stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,578. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.43 and a 200-day moving average of $161.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in PPG Industries by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,747 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in PPG Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 250,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 11.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

