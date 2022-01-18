PPHE Hotel Group’s (PPH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,725 ($23.54) price objective on the stock.
LON PPH opened at GBX 1,383.90 ($18.88) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,385.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,439.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.49. PPHE Hotel Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,269.60 ($17.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,800 ($24.56). The company has a market capitalization of £588.70 million and a PE ratio of -6.15.
PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile
Read More: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.