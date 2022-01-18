PPHE Hotel Group’s (PPH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,725 ($23.54) price objective on the stock.

LON PPH opened at GBX 1,383.90 ($18.88) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,385.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,439.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.49. PPHE Hotel Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,269.60 ($17.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,800 ($24.56). The company has a market capitalization of £588.70 million and a PE ratio of -6.15.

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.