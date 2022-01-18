Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRDSY shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prada in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Prada from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of PRDSY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.64. 23,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,278. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81. Prada has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $16.20.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

