Premier Financial (PFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Premier Financial to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Premier Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PFC stock opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. Premier Financial has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 982.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 45,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

