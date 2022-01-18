Primalbase Token (PBT) Price Hits $755.62 on Top Exchanges

Primalbase Token (CURRENCY:PBT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Primalbase Token has a total market capitalization of $944,529.83 and approximately $396.00 worth of Primalbase Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Primalbase Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Primalbase Token coin can now be purchased for $755.62 or 0.01197075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00058829 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00067451 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.98 or 0.07409150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,893.32 or 0.99998777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00066592 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007655 BTC.

Primalbase Token Profile

Primalbase Token’s genesis date was May 24th, 2017. Primalbase Token’s total supply is 1,250 coins. Primalbase Token’s official Twitter account is @primalbasehq . Primalbase Token’s official website is primalbase.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Primalbase, a co-working initiative, allows users to own real estate by holding the real estate-backed PBT crypto tokens, an asset on the Waves Platform. Holders of the PBT can use, rent or sell the workspace as they wish and get access to all shared workspaces around the world with premium all-inclusive services. “

