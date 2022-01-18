Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.85 Million Stock Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Heska worth $22,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Heska by 13.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Heska during the third quarter valued at $1,086,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Heska by 25.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Heska by 10.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,654,000 after buying an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the third quarter valued at $3,634,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSKA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.86.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.00 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $152.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03. Heska Co. has a one year low of $142.10 and a one year high of $275.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 803.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

