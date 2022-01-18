Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $23.06 Million Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 793,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Chemours worth $23,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Chemours by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Chemours by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Chemours by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 219,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 18,134 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Chemours by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 15,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chemours by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

In other Chemours news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.