Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,707 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,405 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of SM Energy worth $22,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 5.74.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.