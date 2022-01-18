Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 926,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,802 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.88% of Privia Health Group worth $21,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $718,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,336,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,916,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,079,000. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $127,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,626,144 shares of company stock valued at $127,982,555 in the last ninety days.

PRVA stock opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $251.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRVA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

