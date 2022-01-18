Project TXA (TXA) Hits Market Cap of $6.87 Million

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 18th. Project TXA has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and $613,809.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project TXA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.67 or 0.00006410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Project TXA has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00059172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00067619 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.58 or 0.07440206 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,740.29 or 1.00031681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00067224 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007678 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Buying and Selling Project TXA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project TXA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project TXA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

