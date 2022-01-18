Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Increased to $166.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $151.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Prologis has a 1 year low of $94.14 and a 1 year high of $169.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.03. The company has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

