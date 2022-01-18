Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prometheus Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. Prometheus Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $40.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.08.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,696.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

See Also: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.