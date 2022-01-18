ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Trading Up 4%

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) shares were up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.15 and last traded at $34.90. Approximately 6,622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 793,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $37.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 32.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter valued at $346,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 68.8% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 95.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 17,791 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

