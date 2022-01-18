Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 5,260 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,560 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $48,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $8.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $494.01. 63,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,060. The company has a market capitalization of $219.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $539.47 and its 200 day moving average is $481.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

