Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 16,050 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.7% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Tesla were worth $130,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 14.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.7% in the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 8.2% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA stock traded up $8.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,057.91. The stock had a trading volume of 387,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,043,510. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,056.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $875.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $907.23.

In other news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 15,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.33, for a total transaction of $16,389,617.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,284,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,439,807 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

