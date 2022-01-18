Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $58.58 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 395,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $58,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $3.17 on Tuesday, hitting $159.63. 36,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,780. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAR. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

