Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,095,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,880 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $76,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 63,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 56.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,324,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,384,000 after purchasing an additional 480,169 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 176,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

CNQ stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.31. The company had a trading volume of 136,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,990. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $52.17.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.4731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

