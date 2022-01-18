Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 3,590 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Shopify were worth $52,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock traded down $54.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,048.02. The stock had a trading volume of 39,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,670. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $130.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $1,005.14 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,416.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,456.76.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.23.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

