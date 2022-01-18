Pundi X[new] Price Reaches $1.10 on Major Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00059413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00069628 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,171.91 or 0.07470199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,435.36 or 0.99939895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00067479 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007629 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.