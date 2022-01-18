Puzo Michael J Has $11.43 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Puzo Michael J boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises 3.6% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $11,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,271,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,137,000 after acquiring an additional 548,195 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,088,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNI opened at $123.50 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $136.22. The company has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.4977 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.32.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

