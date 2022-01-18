Puzo Michael J Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Puzo Michael J lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,285 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.6% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.1% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 363,118 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after acquiring an additional 50,345 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 478,280 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,483,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $19,249,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 47,814 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,919,998 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $262,137,000 after acquiring an additional 276,228 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $224.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.