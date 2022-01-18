Puzo Michael J Sells 140 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Puzo Michael J lowered its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $177,775,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 88,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,122,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,824,190,000 after acquiring an additional 300,104 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $322.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $897.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.07. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.16 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total value of $26,356,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 616,515 shares of company stock valued at $204,647,903. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

