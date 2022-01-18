Pyrk Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 18th. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $30,280.56 and $936.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pyrk coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pyrk has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pyrk alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00011168 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pyrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pyrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.